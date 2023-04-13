Chatbots are now all the rage. They have been the subject of numerous investigative news pieces and countless Twitter posts, and multiple companies are investing billions of dollars to further develop the technology. We have only reached the tip of the iceberg, but chatbots and other generative artificial intelligence tools are here to stay, and they will inevitably revolutionize how we interact with technology and with each other.

Click here to continue reading.

Originally Published by iapp

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.