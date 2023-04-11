This just in..March 30, 2023. The California Office of Administrative Law has approved the CCPA Regulations and they are effective immediately. The text has not changed substantively since the modifications proposed late last year.

Without further ado, please read the CPPA's announcement here.

At printing time, the final documents were to "be made available on the agency website as soon as they have been processed."

