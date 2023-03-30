Our SPB lawyers are well known for thought leadership across many platforms, and that tradition continues over the coming weeks. Please join us for any or all of the events detailed in this post which will cover a variety of topics including AI and automated decision-making, digital advertising, biometric data, privacy by design, state privacy law compliance, privacy and ESG, and China cross-border data transfers. For more information, contact the presenters or your SPB relationship attorney.

ANA Webinar: Privacy in Digital Advertising: Opt-Out Rights and Contracting Requirements

Tuesday, March 14 at 1 p.m. ET

Join SPB's Kyle Fath and Niloufar Massachi for a timely webinar hosted by the Association of National Advertisers (ANA). The program will offer an engaging discussion on navigating unique compliance challenges in the digital advertising ecosystem. Key areas of focus will include:

Analysis of common digital advertising use cases relative to the concepts of "sale," "sharing," and "targeted advertising" and operationalizing the corresponding opt-out rights under the 2023 state privacy laws

The implication of newer technologies such as clean rooms

Complying with contracting obligations under the 2023 state privacy laws

Register at this link. This program is free for ANA members.

Practical Privacy by Design

Tuesday, March 21 at 11 a.m. ET

Join SPB's Julia Jacobson and Dr. Annette Demmel for a webinar discussing "Privacy by Design" – the proactive integration of privacy into the design and architecture of systems and business practices. While privacy professionals are clear about the importance of Privacy by Design, turning the concept into actionable steps is often a struggle. Through a compliance lens, this webinar will explore:

How to define Privacy by Design

Implications of the new ISO standard and regulatory guidance

Utilizing Privacy Impact Assessments to better achieve Privacy by Design

How to use Privacy by Design to both support compliance and help advance business goals

This webinar will also feature Brittany Powell, Senior Manager Privacy and Compliance at The Coca-Cola Company, who will offer her practical insight into engaging stakeholders.

Register at this link.

China's New Standard Contractual Clauses – What Do They Mean for You?

Wednesday, March 22 at 10 a.m. GMT and Thursday, March 23 at 7 p.m. ET

On 24 February 2023, China passed its Standard Contract (PRC SCCs) regarding Cross-Border Transfer of Personal Information as well as measures to implement them. They are far-reaching and apply to any personal data transport except where a robust assessment by the Cybersecurity Administration of China is mandatory (or voluntarily opted for).

Not only must the PRC SCCs be signed between exporter and any overseas recipient, but a detailed Personal Information Privacy Impact Assessment (PIPIA) also must be completed. Both the PRC SCCs and PIPIA must be filed with the CAC within 10 days of execution, which must occur prior to the exportation.

The PRC SCCs and implementing measures become effective 1 June 2023 for any new transfers. There is a six-month window given to transfers happening before that date.

In a new development, we note that China is weighing a restructure to establish a data administration bureau. This new organization would likely become the data regulator overseeing data administration in Mainland China, taking over some roles from the Cyberspace Administration of China.

The webinar will outline the requirements and steps you will need to take to achieve compliance and provide any new updates available on the development of the new data administration bureau.

Register at this link.

Lexology Masterclass: The Expanding Landscape of Biometric Data Law: Where We Are and What's to Come

Tuesday, March 28 at 1 p.m. ET

Join data privacy specialists Kristin Bryan and Kyle Fath for a webinar discussing the rapidly evolving realm of biometric data law. Kristin and Kyle bring unique perspectives, both from advisory and litigation standpoints, on the complex challenges and concerns associated with the privacy in the area of biometrics. In this masterclass, the Kristin and Kyle will discuss:

Biometric data and the current and forthcoming legal and regulatory landscape, including the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act ("BIPA")

A summary of litigation and regulatory trends, with a focus on BIPA class action litigation

How to provide practical and actionable advice to your business teams in the development, acquisition, or licensing of biometrics or biometrics-adjacent technology

Register at this link.

Strafford Webinar: New State Data Privacy Laws in California and Other States: Corporate Counsel Compliance Guidance

Thursday, March 30 at 1 p.m. ET

Join Alan Friel for an upcoming Strafford live video webinar, "New State Data Privacy Laws in California and Other States: Corporate Counsel Compliance Guidance"

The panel will brief corporate counsel on the compliance challenges and key differences with California's and other states' new privacy laws. The panel will also discuss effective strategies for managing the widening corporate data privacy risk landscape across territories.

After the presentation, there will be a live question and answer session with participants to answer any questions about these important issues.

Register at this link.

IAPP Global Privacy Summit: Julia Jacobson and Kyle Fath to Speak

April 3 – 5

Two members of our team were selected to speak at the IAPP Global Privacy Summit in April, where over ten thousand privacy lawyers and professionals will converge in Washington, DC for the multi-day conference.

Kyle Fath will be moderating a panel on Building an AI Framework and Governance Program as part of the IAPP's first ever AI Governance Certificate Training that will take place on the Active Learning Day on Monday, April 3. Joining Kyle on the panel are Christina Montgomery, Chief Privacy Officer and AI Ethics Board Chair at IBM; David Marcos, Director, Governance & Enablement, Office of Responsible AI at Microsoft; and Kristin Johnson, Associate General Counsel, AI, Privacy, and Security at Afiniti. Kyle will also be speaking on AI and automated decision-making laws and proposed legislation as part of The State of US Privacy Law session, also taking place on the Active Learning Day.

On Wednesday, April 5, Julia Jacobson will moderate a lively discussion about the growing role of privacy and ethical data use in ESG programs. Shari Pire, Chief Legal and Sustainability Officer for Plume Designs, and Seth Berman,Co-founder, CEO, Ethical Compass Advisors, will discuss how concepts familiar to privacy professionals – such as age appropriate design, privacy by design and default, data ethics – can support and inform ESG reporting. Our panelists also will provide some tips and tactics for an ESG-friendly privacy and digital assets program.

More information on IAPP GPS 2023 can be found here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.