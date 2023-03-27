Join SPB's Kyle Fath and Niloufar Massachi for a timely webinar hosted by the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) on Tuesday, March 14 at 1 PM EST (10 AM PST). The ANA program will offer an engaging discussion on navigating unique compliance challenges in the digital advertising ecosystem.
Key areas of focus will include:
- Analysis of common digital advertising use cases relative to the concepts of "sale," "sharing," and "targeted advertising" and operationalizing the corresponding opt-out rights under the 2023 state privacy laws
- The implication of newer technologies such as clean rooms
- Complying with contracting obligations under the 2023 state privacy laws
For additional information and to register, click here. This program is free for ANA members.