Join SPB's Kyle Fath and Niloufar Massachi for a timely webinar hosted by the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) on Tuesday, March 14 at 1 PM EST (10 AM PST). The ANA program will offer an engaging discussion on navigating unique compliance challenges in the digital advertising ecosystem.

Key areas of focus will include:

Analysis of common digital advertising use cases relative to the concepts of "sale," "sharing," and "targeted advertising" and operationalizing the corresponding opt-out rights under the 2023 state privacy laws

The implication of newer technologies such as clean rooms

Complying with contracting obligations under the 2023 state privacy laws

For additional information and to register, click here.