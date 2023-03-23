If your business has California employees, applicants or contractors, it's time to review your current policies to ensure compliance with the recent changes that include additional workforce member rights.

The California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) of 2018 was amended by the California Privacy Rights Act of 2020 (CPRA). As of Jan. 1, CPRA amendments provide additional privacy rights not only to consumers but to employees, applicants and contractors as well. If your business's consumer privacy policies have been updated to reflect the recent CCPA amendments, there are distinctions between the obligations for consumers and workforce members that businesses must address in the near future.

The previous CCPA workforce data exception is no longer available pursuant to the CPRA amendments. While the CPRA amendments were effective as of Jan. 1, enforcement of the new protections is currently scheduled to begin on July 1.

The workforce members' six new rights include:

Right to know what personal information has been collected by a business

Right to correct inaccurate personal information held by a business

Right to delete personal information held by a business

Right to opt out of having their personal information sold or shared by a business

Right to restrict use or disclosure of their sensitive personal information

Right not to be retaliated against for exercising their rights under CCPA

As a result, businesses should have the following workforce capabilities:

Provide a privacy notice at the point of collecting personal information

Provide a method and means to exercise the new workforce rights

Provide a more detailed privacy policy to workforce members

As the enforcement date of July 1 grows near, now is the time to ensure your business is compliant with the new California workforce members' rights.