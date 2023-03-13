February Enforcement Statistics
Top 3 Most Active Regulators by Number of Fines
- Agencia Española de Protección de Datos (Spain)
- Garante per la protezione dei dati personali (Italy)
- Hungarian National Authority for Data Protection and Freedom of Information
Top 3 Most Active Regulators by Value of Fines
- Garante per la protezione dei dati personali (Italy)
- Datatilsynet (Norway)
- Commission Nationale de l'Informatique et des Libertés – CNIL (France)
YTD Enforcement Statistics
Top 3 Most Active Regulators by Number of Fines
- Agencia Española de Protección de Datos (Spain)
- Garante per la protezione dei dati personali (Italy)
- The National Supervisory Authority for Personal Data Processing (Romania)
Top 3 Most Active Regulators by Value of Fines
- Data Protection Commission (Ireland)
- Garante per la protezione dei dati personali (Italy)
- Datatilsynet (Norway)
Top Fines
- The largest fine was €4.9 million against Edison Energia (a subsidiary of EDF) by the Italian DPA.
- The Italian DPA concluded that Edison Energia had: (i) conducted telephone calls without consent; (ii) failed to respond to requests to object; and (iii) failed to allow data subjects to express free and specific consent for promotional or profiling purposes.
- Edison Energia opted to settle the dispute for half the total fine value (i.e., €2.45 million).
- The second largest fine was €900,000 against SATS ASA (a fitness centre chain) by the Norwegian DPA (Datatilsynet).
- The Norwegian DPA concluded that SATS: (i) failed to comply with two separate DSARs; (ii) failed to comply promptly with three separate erasure requests; (iii) failed to inform data subjects about its data retention policy; and (iv) failed to rely on a valid lawful basis to process the training history of its members.
- The Norwegian DPA observed that the fine imposed represented approximately 5% of the maximum applicable fine and 0.3% of SATS' annual turnover for 2021.
Key Takeaways
- In February 2023, European Privacy Regulators imposed fines totalling at least €6.5 million.
- This was an increase when compared to January 2023 if the two fines issued by the Irish Data Protection Authority (DPA) against Meta (totalling €395.5 million) are excluded.
- Norway, Spain and Ireland continue to be the most active privacy regulators.
- Regulators continue to fine businesses for failing to inform people of video surveillance systems. In February, the Spanish and Italian regulators imposed fines on retailers and a hotel for these breaches.
- Healthcare and educational institutions are increasingly being targeted by privacy regulators. The French, Italian and Irish regulators all imposed fines on these types of businesses.
