Throughout the first two months of 2023, this blog has covered the numerous comprehensive privacy law proposals working their way through at least 20 state legislatures. However, companies should remain attentive to legislative trends which demonstrate an emerging focus on bills that address specific types of information, such as children's information. Sparked by California's Age Appropriate Design Code, 19 proposals have emerged across 15 states that regulate specific issues related to children's interactions with online services and social media platforms. If enacted into law, many of these bills would impose new regulatory compliance requirements on companies with users under the age of 18. Importantly, companies should be aware that most proposed legislation would expose companies to significant liability for mishandling children's information including civil penalties, damages, and administrative fees.

