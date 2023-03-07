United States:
California Consumer Privacy Act Primer (Video)
07 March 2023
Hopkins & Carley
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In this segment of Money Matters, Chiara Portner discusses the basics of the
California Consumer Privacy Act and what your business needs to
know.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Privacy from United States
CPRA Regs: 8 New Obligations You Need To Know
Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz
Over the prior year, we've received numerous questions about what obligations the CPRA Regs will add to the underlying statute. On February 14, the CPPA, California's new privacy regulatory agency...