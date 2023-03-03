United States:
HIPAA Challenges: State AGs Crack Down On Data Privacy
03 March 2023
McDermott Will & Emery
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Unlike the European Union, the United States does not have a
federal data privacy law like the General Data Protection
Regulation. State attorneys general, however, are cracking down on
data breaches at healthcare organizations, according to this For the Record article.
Access the article.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Privacy from United States
Heads Up! Increasing Litigation Related To Website Technology & Data Sharing
Taft Stettinius & Hollister
Over the past year, there has been a growing number of lawsuits, including class actions, filed against website operators in various states (including California, Florida, Illinois, and Pennsylvania) for violations of state wiretapping laws or the Video Privacy Protection Act of 1988 ("VPPA").
Web Tracking Creates A Web Of Data Privacy Risks
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton
Regulatory enforcement and large litigation relating to the use of third party trackers on companies' websites and applications have been on the rise. Tracking often occurs without the companies' knowledge or consent.