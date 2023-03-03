United States:
Litigator Of The Week: Shout Out
Tiana Demas, David Mills, Kyle Wong, Alex Kasner, Greg Merchant
and Kira Hessekiel earned a spot in the American Lawyer's
Litigation Daily Litigator of the Week Runners-up and Shout Outs
list for representing Dotdash Meredith and others in a first
pleadings-stage defense win regarding the Video Privacy Protection
Act.
Read the article (subscription required)
Originally Published by The Am Law Litigation Daily
