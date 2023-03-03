Tiana Demas, David Mills, Kyle Wong, Alex Kasner, Greg Merchant and Kira Hessekiel earned a spot in the American Lawyer's Litigation Daily Litigator of the Week Runners-up and Shout Outs list for representing Dotdash Meredith and others in a first pleadings-stage defense win regarding the Video Privacy Protection Act.

Originally Published by The Am Law Litigation Daily

