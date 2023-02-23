United States:
Lex Mundi Reports On Global Trends In Data Privacy In 2023
23 February 2023
Foley Hoag LLP
Foley Hoag is pleased to contribute to Lex Mundi's report on
global data privacy trends and topics. Our Lex Mundi network gives
us access to the best attorneys in data privacy in jurisdictions
across the globe, who provide local expertise on anticipated
regulatory risks to overcome related to cross-border data and
cybersecurity challenges. To access the full report, click here.
Heads Up! Increasing Litigation Related To Website Technology & Data Sharing
Taft Stettinius & Hollister
Over the past year, there has been a growing number of lawsuits, including class actions, filed against website operators in various states (including California, Florida, Illinois, and Pennsylvania) for violations of state wiretapping laws or the Video Privacy Protection Act of 1988 ("VPPA").
Web Tracking Creates A Web Of Data Privacy Risks
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton
Regulatory enforcement and large litigation relating to the use of third party trackers on companies' websites and applications have been on the rise. Tracking often occurs without the companies' knowledge or consent.