Foley Hoag is pleased to contribute to Lex Mundi's report on global data privacy trends and topics. Our Lex Mundi network gives us access to the best attorneys in data privacy in jurisdictions across the globe, who provide local expertise on anticipated regulatory risks to overcome related to cross-border data and cybersecurity challenges. To access the full report, click here.

To view Foley Hoag's Security, Privacy and The Law Blog please click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.