Seyfarth continues to be on the forefront of issues involving the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act ("BIPA"). On February 10, 2023, Seyfarth attorneys Paul Yovanic and Kristine Argentine published an in-depth analysis of the current trends in BIPA litigation and what to expect for 2023 on Bloomberg Law.

The article, examines the recent Illinois Supreme Court Tims decision applying a 5 year statute of limitations to all BIPA claims and the anticipated Illinois Supreme Court decision in White Castle which is expected to address the issue of when a violation accrues under the statute. The article also discusses what businesses and the legal community should expect in 2023 with respect to BIPA claims and viable defenses.

