Reminder: New CLE Requirements For New York Attorneys Effective July 1, 2023
20 February 2023
Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP
Effective July 1, 2023, New York attorneys must complete 1 CLE
credit hour in the new Cybersecurity, Privacy and Data Protection
category of credit as part of their CLE requirement. The total
number of CLE credits that must be completed in your reporting
cycle does not increase. For more information, visit the CLE website and review the Cybersecurity FAQs
found at this link.
