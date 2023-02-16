Given the growth of online access to products and services, including those in banking, who has access to the data collected through the use of such services? Access to and control of data is the centerpiece of several new omnibus privacy laws, such as California's Privacy Rights Act (CPRA) and similar legislation recently enacted in Colorado, Utah, Virginia and Connecticut. Although adults may control their own data under these laws, the question of who has access to the data of their children is surprisingly murky.

In "Parental Access to Data or Children? The Answer Is Not That Clear" published by Illinois Banker Magazine (November-December 2022), Rimon Partner John Isaza, Esq. provides a brief analysis of laws regarding parental access to data of children, with an emphasis on the data of teenagers in the 14-to-17-year range. Read the full Illinois Banker Magazine article here.

