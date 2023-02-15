This week on the Full Spectrum podcast, Communications partner Chip Yorkgitis discusses the FCC's recent Notice of Proposed Ruling on Unmanned Aircraft Systems (0:51:-15:16), and Privacy partner Aaron Burstein discusses the recent NPRM on data security (15:17-26:49). (At the time of recording, the UAS NPRM had not yet been published in the Federal Register establishing comment deadlines. Publication occurred on February 7, 2023, setting a comment due date of March 9, 2023, and a reply comment due date of April 10, 2023.)

Listen to the full episode here.

