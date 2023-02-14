ARTICLE

New - or modified - US privacy laws are imposing additional obligations on organizations. The California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA) and other state laws provide for expanded consumer rights and place new or modified notice obligations. CPRA also includes an expansion of enforcement through the creation of the California Privacy Protection Agency.

During this webinar, we will look at the CPRA's enforcement mechanisms, explore expected enforcement activity and lessons learned from California Privacy Protection Act enforcement, and provide guidance for businesses to mitigate and reduce their risk and exposure in light of this increasingly complex privacy web.

Wynter Deagle, Partner, Sheppard Mullin

Partner, Sheppard Mullin Kari Rollins , Partner, Sheppard Mullin

, Partner, Sheppard Mullin Liisa Thomas, Partner, Sheppard Mullin (Moderator)

