Lisa Handler Ackerman (Partner-Chicago, IL) and Laura A. Stutz (Of Counsel-Madison, NJ) co-authored "Eye on Compliance: Employee Biometric Data Privacy," an article that appeared in the Expert Analysis section of the January 27, 2023, issue of Law360. With many companies and clients wondering what considerations need to be addressed when using biometric software to track employees, Lisa and Laura recap key legislative and litigation developments and share employer best practices for using biometric technologies in the workplace.

Originally published by Law360

