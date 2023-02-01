2023 continues to be a busy year for state comprehensive privacy legislation. Since our last post, several new states have entered the fray with legislative proposals, while some of the bills we previously examined have moved forward in the legislative process. To date, we have seen at least 13 states propose some form of comprehensive privacy legislation.

This post summarizes new bills proposed in Hawaii, Indiana, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Vermont, and Washington, as well as provides updates on several previously proposed bills that we are continuing to track. We have not yet seen a bill make significant traction through the legislature, but we will continue to keep you posted on updates to these bills and others as they occur.

