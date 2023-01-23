As we start down the path of 2023, with the pandemic not quite behind us and economic uncertainty looming, the world can seem unsettled. Some things do appear to be a constant. Included in those are regulatory and court scrutiny on privacy and cybersecurity. As companies' privacy and security teams make plans for their 2023 compliance efforts, it can be helpful to look back at last year's developments.

From the expansion of "general privacy" laws in US states and concerns over crossborder data transfers, to global focus on artificial intelligence, surveillance and dark patterns, 2022 was a busy year in privacy. As we have done in years past (including 2021, 2020, 2019 and 2018), we have created a comprehensive resource of all our www.eyeonprivacy.com posts from 2022, covering these topics and more. We hope that this is again a useful tool to help prepare for privacy and cybersecurity program plans for the year.

Putting it Into Practice: As you move forward in planning and implementing your privacy efforts this year, we hope that you find this compilation helpful.

