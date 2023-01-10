United States:
IAA Releases Next Edition Of Its "Privacy Download" Series
10 January 2023
Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz
The International Advertising Association, in cooperation with
the Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance, just released the latest edition of its "Privacy
Download" series.
The episode is presented by Daniel Goldberg, a partner at Frankfurt Kurnit
Klein & Selz, who is the Chair of the firm's Privacy &
Data Security Group. In the video, he discusses the new California
and Virginia privacy laws that took effect on January 1st.
Prior episodes in the series -- which discuss developments
around the world, including in Argentina, Brazil, Germany, the UAE,
and the United Kingdom -- are available here.
www.fkks.com
