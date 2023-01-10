The International Advertising Association, in cooperation with the Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance, just released the latest edition of its "Privacy Download" series.

The episode is presented by Daniel Goldberg, a partner at Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz, who is the Chair of the firm's Privacy & Data Security Group. In the video, he discusses the new California and Virginia privacy laws that took effect on January 1st.

Prior episodes in the series -- which discuss developments around the world, including in Argentina, Brazil, Germany, the UAE, and the United Kingdom -- are available here.

