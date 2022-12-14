In a new report, "The Cyber Regulatory Landscape Entering 2023," Lockton's Cyber & Technology Practice in conjunction with Richard J. Bortnick (Of Counsel-San Diego, CA) presents a summary of key developments across the cyber and data privacy regulatory landscape at the close of 2022. While much attention is given to the incident response coverage in cyber insurance policies, their regulatory liability coverage component is often overlooked. This part of the policy will becoming increasingly important in 2023 and beyond as new and amended data privacy laws and regulations take effect in the United States and globally.

Download the Report.

