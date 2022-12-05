As businesses prepare for the rollout of new state privacy laws and the update to California's comprehensive consumer privacy law that will all take effect in 2023, KO's data privacy and security team recently launched a four-part educational video series to help businesses prepare to operate under the evolving patchwork of privacy laws.

In part one, KO attorneys Chris Achatz and Malia Rogers discussed the threshold question of scope, including relevant entity- and data-level exemptions, compliance deadlines, and general obligations. In part two, Erin Locker and Sahara Williams discussed practical tips for modifying a business's privacy policy.

In this third video, KO data privacy and security attorneys, Erin Locker and Malia Rogers, provide a comprehensive overview of consumer requests and consent management. This video explores data subject rights under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) prior to 2023 and beyond 2023. The speakers also dive into new consumer rights, including the rights to:

Correction

Limiting the use and disclosure of sensitive personal information

Consenting to process sensitive data

Opting out of "sharing"/targeted advertising

Opting out of profiling

Appeals

This segment of the series also discusses exceptions, exemptions, and how to operationalize opt-outs and responses to consumer requests.

Watch the video:

With compliance deadlines approaching as early as January 1, 2023, businesses are advised to assess the application of these laws and make the necessary privacy compliance program updates.

