Personal information generates considerable revenue for companies who collect it. Google has users' location information that it offers to advertisers for targeted ad placements, and it delivers massive profits to Google. The practice, however, has landed Google in some hot water.

Listen to this 8-minute podcast as Kevin DiLallo, an LB3 Senior Partner, and TC2's Joe Schmidt discuss Google's recent $400 million settlement with state AGs and highlight how other trusted companies are playing fast and loose with user personal information.

