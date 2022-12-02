If you haven't already got December 27th on your calendar, it's the deadline for updating your documentation for transfers of personal data from the European Economic Area (EEA) to other countries – including the United States. From December 27th, cross-border transfers can only happen where the Standard Contractual Clauses (SCCs) adopted by the European Commission on June 4, 2021 are in place. Failure to implement the updated SCCs by December 27th and continuing to transfer personal data outside the EEA may result in a breach of the GDPR.

Read our blog post regarding this issue

