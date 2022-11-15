ANALYSIS OF THE 2022 MIDTERM ELECTIONS
The results of Tuesday's election seem poised to result in a
change in leadership in at least one chamber of Congress. To help
you evaluate these changes and understand their potential
implications on your business practices, Kelley Drye's
Government Relations & Public Policy Practice has prepared the
attached "Analysis of the 2022 Midterm Elections."
While there is still a great deal of uncertainty with respect to the final results, we wanted to provide an analysis of where things stand at this moment. We will continue to update our slide deck in the days and weeks ahead.
IN THE NEWS AND LATEST UPDATES
AG Settlements Call for Stronger Data Security
Early this week, a coalition of 40 attorneys general obtained
two multistate settlements with Experian concerning data breaches
it experienced in 2012 and 2015 that compromised the personal
information of millions of consumers nationwide. The 2012 breach
investigation was co-led by the Massachusetts and Illinois AG
offices, and the 2015 investigation was co-led by the AGs of
Connecticut, DC, Illinois, and Maryland. An additional settlement
was reached with T-Mobile in connection with the 2015 Experian
breach, which impacted more than 15 million individuals who
submitted credit applications with T-Mobile.
The FTC and CFPB are Coming for "Junk Fees," but What Does that Really Mean?
The FTC's Advanced Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (ANPR)
seeking comment on a potential rule prohibiting "junk
fees" and related practices hit the Federal Register
yesterday. The rule has the potential to fundamentally alter how
fees are disclosed in advertising and across the customer
experience in nearly every industry that charges some type of fee.
Interested parties now have until January 9 to provide comments and
feedback on the proposal. The ANPR's publication follows a
series of meetings and announcements by the FTC, CFPB, and
President Biden that the administration was taking actions to prohibit
so-called "junk fees" that "can weaken market
competition, raise costs for consumers and businesses, and hit the
most vulnerable Americans the hardest."
The FTC's case against Vonage – Customer Service Nightmare as "Dark Patterns"
In a case that will likely resonate with many readers, the
FTC's recent settlement with Vonage describes in excruciating detail the
obstacles and costs that Vonage allegedly imposed on consumers when
they tried to cancel their phone service. In many ways, it's a
typical FTC case involving deception, unauthorized charges, and
misuse of a "negative option" that makes it simple to
sign up and almost impossible to cancel. However, the FTC's
characterization of the practices as "dark patterns,"
coupled with some other features, make this case stand out. Indeed,
any company with a "customer retention strategy" (which
is apparently what this was) would be wise to pay attention.
CPRA Rule Revisions Unlikely to be Finalized in 2022
Just two months before the effective date (January 1, 2023) of
the California Privacy Rights Act ("CPRA"), the
California Privacy Protection Agency ("CPPA") Board met
on October 28 and 29 to discuss revisions to the agency's initial draft CPRA regulations. Board members
discussed a range of proposed changes that could significantly
impact businesses but also reserved discussion on important topics,
such as employee and business-to-business data, for future
proceedings.
NAD Decision on Debt Claims Holds Lessons Across all Industries
This week, NAD announced a decision involving various claims made by Accredited Debt Relief and its marketing agency. Although parts of the decision will likely only be of interest to companies who operate in the debt settlement space, the decision also holds some important lessons for companies that operate outside of that space. We'll focus on those in this post.
