On November 3, 2022, the California Privacy Protection Agency (CPPA) officially published modifications to the proposed regulations implementing the Consumer Privacy Rights Act (CPRA). These modified proposed regulations change the initial proposed regulations that were released by the CPPA on July 8, 2022. This announcement kicks off a 15-day period for the public to submit public comments. These modifications to the proposed regulations follow a two day CPPA Board meeting on October 28th and 29th, where the CPPA discussed several key provisions of the draft regulations, including:

Application of opt-out preference signals to pseudonymous profiles.

Purpose limitation and data minimization.

Use of sensitive personal information.

The notice of official publication also includes a list of documents and supplemental information that the CPPA relied upon when making these changes (see here for additional materials). Those who wish to comment on the proposed modifications will have until November 21, 2022, to do so. Comments may be submitted via email to: regulations@cppa.ca.gov.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.