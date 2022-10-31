Gary Kibel, Davis+Gilbert Privacy + Data Security partner will speak at a Network Advertising Initiative's (NAI) Privacy-Focused Ad Industry Leaders Meetup on November 3. His session is entitled "Using Precise Location Data Without a Privacy Meltdown."

Session Overview

The event will feature privacy experts from leading platforms, data companies, brands, and agencies discussing what new technologies, laws, and consumer expectations around what privacy means for the present and future of digital advertising.

Topics will include:

How agencies and advertisers need to work with location data partners that have a shared focus on data integrity and consumer privacy, especially in this current regulatory landscape

The NAI's enhanced location data standards, which set limitations on the use of data about sensitive locations and put consumer privacy first

And how these standards help to enable location data as a continued crucial role in brand marketing

Joining the NAI Meetup at Brand Safety Week is free for NAI members.

For more information, or to register, please visit the events website here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.