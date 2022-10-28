When the world is moving faster all the time and the stakes are immeasurably high, how can an organisation prioritise between responding to immediate issues and establishing long-term resilience?

High-Stakes Internal and External Investigations

FTI Technology's experts bring extensive experience in identifying and untangling webs of interdependencies that link people, corporate entities, monetary amounts, business partners and outsiders to the critical events under analysis, and have successfully completed hundreds of high-stakes, global investigations.

Antitrust, Competition and Merger Clearance

FTI Technology's antitrust, competition and merger clearance investigations experts bring all the elements necessary to handle the unique characteristics of these sensitive matters. Our proven workflows and follow-the-sun client service help ensure timely and accurate productions to regulators every time.

Disputes and Litigation

Meeting the demands of these matters is difficult for even the most sophisticated legal teams, FTI Technology delivers a range of solutions and services, supported by industry-leading case management practices, to help in-house legal departments and their law firms respond to rising litigation and disputes challenges.

Data Privacy

Our Information Governance, Privacy & Security (IGP&S) practice meets clients wherever they are on the privacy maturity spectrum to deliver practical business solutions that reduce the risks associated with privacy obligations, provide data insights and derive value from a strong privacy posture.

Digital Risk Management

FTI Consulting is the preeminent global provider of the domain expertise needed to get ahead of these issues as regulatory enforcement and the incidence of investigations continue to increase. We help our clients proactively tackle a complicated array of risks through people, process and technology improvements.

Digital Insights

FTI Technology's expertise across information governance, data privacy, blockchain, legal operations and compliance is uniquely suited to help organisations design, test, launch and maintain proactive programmes that enhance their business.

Data Breach

FTI Technology's experts, in partnership with FTI Cybersecurity and FTI Consulting's Strategic Communications segment, understand the criticality of executing an immediate, decisive and multi-disciplinary response to limit long-term damage.

Emerging Data Sources

FTI Technology's experts have developed novel solutions and workflows to address countless unexpected and unprecedented challenges and are among the first experts in their field to focus on emerging data sources as a practice area.

