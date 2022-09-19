Data privacy laws take effect during 2023 in California, Virginia, Colorado, Utah, and Connecticut. Specifically:

California Privacy Rights Act, effective January 1, 2023

Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act, effective January 1, 2023

Colorado Privacy Act, effective July 1, 2023

Connecticut Data Privacy Act, effective July 1, 2023

Utah Consumer Privacy Act, effective December 31, 2023

Other states are actively considering the implementation of a comprehensive privacy law.

Currently, the United States does not have a federal data privacy law. In May 2022, a bipartisan group of legislators introduced the American Data Privacy and Protection Act ("ADPPA"), which includes federal preemption of state laws with some exceptions, such as a limited private right of action for certain privacy violations.

As we enter the last quarter of 2022, make preparations to comply with the new state data privacy laws.

