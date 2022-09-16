09.15.2022

The California Attorney General has been issuing dozens, if not hundreds, of letters asserting violations of the CCPA's Do Not Sell requirement based on the failure to recognize signals from a new third-party plugin called GPC. There is only a 30 day window to cure if you receive a letter before an enforcement action is initiated. We will answer your questions about what GPC is, how to satisfy this demand (and do it within 30 days), and the consequences for not doing so.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.