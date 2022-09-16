United States:
What The Heck Is GPC (Global Privacy Control), And Why Does The California Attorney General Care? (Video)
16 September 2022
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
09.15.2022
The California Attorney General has been issuing dozens, if not
hundreds, of letters asserting violations of the CCPA's Do Not
Sell requirement based on the failure to recognize signals from a
new third-party plugin called GPC. There is only a 30 day window to
cure if you receive a letter before an enforcement action is
initiated. We will answer your questions about what GPC is, how to
satisfy this demand (and do it within 30 days), and the
consequences for not doing so.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Privacy from United States
CCPA May Soon Apply To Employee And B2B Information
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton
Companies subject to California's Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) may soon need to figure out how to scale their privacy compliance programs to include employee and B2B information.
The Sephora Case: Do Not Sell – But Are You Selling?
Goodwin Procter LLP
Businesses barely had time to recover from a hectic privacy summer, with U.S. privacy legislation making progress on the Hill and the U.S. Federal Trade Commission's launch of a sweeping rulemaking initiative...