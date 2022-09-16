ARTICLE

United States: What The Heck Is GPC (Global Privacy Control), And Why Does The California Attorney General Care? (Video)

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Privacy from United States

CCPA May Soon Apply To Employee And B2B Information Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton Companies subject to California's Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) may soon need to figure out how to scale their privacy compliance programs to include employee and B2B information.

Major Changes Ahead For The Digital Economy? What Companies Should Know About FTC's Privacy, Data Security And Algorithm Rulemaking Proceeding Arnold & Porter On August 22, 2022, the Federal Register published an Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (ANPR) by the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC or Commission) to address what the FTC...

The Right And Wrong Ways To Electronically Monitor Employees In The Workplace Venable LLP Whether because of our new "work from home" world or advances in technology (or both), many employers now electronically monitor their employees in the workplace.

9th Circuit Sets Trend On Valid Consent For Website Visit Recordings Klein Moynihan Turco LLP While the Ninth Circuit ruled on the narrow issue of retroactive consent, the Ninth Circuit left open other issues, such as whether Javier impliedly consented to the collection of his data.

CCPA Business-to-Business And Employment Information Exceptions Ending Foley & Lardner As the California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA) comes into effect on January 1, 2023, the temporary and partial exceptions for employment and business-to-business information will expire...