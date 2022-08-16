ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

BankInfoSecurity.com reported that the "...U.S. Federal Trade Commission today initiated a potentially years-long attempt to impose new data security and privacy regulations onto the American economy." The August 11, 2022 article entitled "FTC Initiates Privacy and Data Security Rule-Making" included these comments from FTC Chair Lina Khan:

A significant majority of Americans today feel that they have scant control over the data collected on them and believe the risks of data collection by commercial entities outweigh the benefits,. Our goal is to really begin building a rich public record to inform our assessment of whether rule-making is worthwhile,... We are very eager to hear from the public.

Please stay tuned to see what the FTC actually does to help with privacy laws.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.