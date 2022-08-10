On May 12, 2022, the European Data Protection Board published guidelines with a methodology for calculating fines for violations of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). These guidelines were subject to a public consultation until June 27, 2022.

Because these guidelines are likely to have an influence on future decisions by data protection authorities in the European Union, Keller and Heckman LLP has developed DeFine, a GDPR fine calculator tool based on that methodology. It is accessible online and free of charge here.

While we hope that organizations will not need to use DeFine too often in dealing with regulators, it may serve as an internal company awareness-raising mechanism to enhance understanding of data privacy risks.

Feel free to reach out to the creator, Peter Craddock, or to any other Keller and Heckman LLP contact if you have any questions or suggestions, would like to share feedback on DeFine, or require assistance on data privacy or security.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.