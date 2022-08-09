ARTICLE

With the rise of Big Tech and social media, privacy advocates have rung the alarm on how these large organizations treat their users' data. Outside of a few lawmakers, this issue never gained traction on Capitol Hill or in the White House, until now. The introduction of the bipartisan American Data Privacy and Protection Act, as well as new regulatory interest in privacy policy, signal possible progress. In this podcast, the Brownstein Government Relations team discusses what these policy moves entail, why it has become an issue now and possible roadblocks new legislation and regulation face.

self Brownstein Podcast Series · The Future of Privacy Policy

