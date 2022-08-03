On September 8, Davis+Gilbert Privacy + Data Security associate, Zachary Klein, will speak on a panel at PRNEWS Measurement & Data Summit during a session entitled "Privacy, Compliance and First-Party Data."

Session Overview

As privacy legislation takes effect, companies need to prepare for the patchwork of laws that will impact how you engage and communicate with audiences. For PR professionals, understanding the importance of a value exchange for first-party data is critical—and creating better user experiences is more important than ever.

Topics will include:

How various privacy regulations impact your campaigns

How to embrace first-party data collection

Best practices for regaining trust among your target audiences

Davis+Gilbert has arranged for a 30% registration discount for friends of the firm. To take advantage of the promotional rate, please use the following VIP code: klein

