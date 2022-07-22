On July 8, 2022, the California Privacy Protection Agency (Agency) announced the start of the formal rulemaking process to adopt proposed regulations implementing the California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA), which amends and expands the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA).

The CCPA entered into force on January 1, 2020; most of the CPRA's provisions become effective on January 1, 2023, with a look-back to January 2022.

The Agency was created and granted rulemaking authority via a provision in the CPRA. On May 5, 2022, the California Office of Administrative Law approved the transfer of existing CCPA regulations to the Agency's jurisdiction; these proposed regulations will be the Agency's first rulemaking.

The proposed CPRA regulations (1) update existing CCPA regulations to harmonize them with CPRA; (2) operationalize new rights and concepts introduced by the CPRA; and (3) reorganize and consolidate requirements to make the regulations easier to follow and understand.

Public hearings on the proposed regulations and received comments are slated for August 24 and August 25, 2022, at 9:00 am PDT, during which the Agency will hear comments from interested parties. Written comments must be submitted by August 23.

