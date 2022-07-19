ARTICLE

United States: Webinar Replay: Privacy Priorities For 2022 - Legal And Tech Developments To Track And Tackle (Podcast)

On another special episode, Kelley Drye's Privacy Team and Ketch, a data control company, highlighted key legal and self-regulatory developments to monitor, along with practical considerations for how to tackle these changes over the course of the year. This is a podcast version of the recent webinar.

Co-Authored by Jonathan Joseph

