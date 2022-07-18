UPCOMING CLE EVENTS

As workforces become increasingly mobile and remote work is more the norm, employers face the challenge of balancing the protection of their employees' personal data and privacy against the need to collect and process personal data to recruit, support and monitor their workforces. Mounting regulations attempt to curb employers' ability to gather and utilize employee data—from its historical use in processing employee benefits and leave requests to employers' collection, use or retention of employees' biometric data to ensure the security of the organization's financial or other sensitive information systems. Learn what employers can do now to protect employee data and prepare for the growing wave of data privacy laws impacting the collection and use of employee personal data.

This webinar will cover:

Existing and prospective laws and regulations employers should be aware of when managing their workforce

Key principles to adhere to when collecting and handling employee personal data

Best practices for protecting employee personal data during the employment life cycle

Recently State Attorneys General, the House Judiciary Committee, and many others have weighed in on rising prices in an attempt to weed out price gouging and other forms of what they deem "corporate profiteering." States and federal regulators are carefully looking at pricing as consumers and constituents become more sensitive to the latest changes and price gouging enforcement is an avenue states may be able to use to appease the public. Unlike other emergencies in the past, the current state of supply chain and labor shortages, along with skyrocketing costs for businesses, make it unrealistic for companies to simply put a freeze on any price increases. With increased scrutiny by states, it is extremely important to have a complete understanding of what is permissible in each state a business operates in. Please join Kelley Drye State Attorneys General practice Co-Chair Paul Singer and Senior Associate Beth Chun for Avoiding Price Gouging Claims. This webinar will cover:

The basics of price gouging laws and related state emergency declarations and how to comply

The differences and varied complexities in state laws

General best practice tips

How AGs prioritize enforcement

IN THE NEWS AND LATEST UPDATES

With the clock now running on the comment period for the California Privacy Protection Agency's (CPPA) Draft Regulations to implement the CPRA – comments are due on August 23 – one of the items on many businesses' CPRA preparation to-do lists is to address new (and the expansion of existing) consumer rights. The Draft Regulations published by the CPPA lay out how the CPPA is likely to define these obligations. This post takes a deeper look at what's in the CPPA's proposal – as well as what's missing.

The halfway point of 2022 finds NAD digging deep on supplement substantiation and looking closely at whether product names convey misleading claims. Here are highlights from the past quarter and links to our posts from earlier this year. Enjoy!

My law firm picture was taken on a Tuesday morning, but I've always lamented that the photographer wasn't available to take it on a weekend, which would have given me a better opportunity to showcase my Saturday night hair. In case you think that's something only I worry about, take note that questions related to the ease of creating such an enviable hair style recently made their way into an advertising dispute between Dyson and SharkNinja.

Liberty Mobile Puerto Rico advertised that it has the "best network" and the "best coverage" in Puerto Rico and disclosed that the claims were based on an "independent study" conducted by Global Wireless Solutions (or "GWS"). Although T-Mobile didn't challenge the results of the study, it argued that because Liberty had paid GWS to conduct the study, the connection between the two companies should be clearly disclosed, in accordance with the FTC's Endorsement Guides.

The FTC is focused on ensuring that consumers have options when it comes to repairing products. In 2019, they held a workshop to discuss manufacturer restrictions on repair rights. In a 2021 report, they concluded there was "scant evidence to support manufacturers' justifications for repair restrictions." After that, they issued a Policy Statement calling for more aggressive enforcement against manufacturers that impose these restrictions. Two weeks ago, we posted about settlements with Harley-Davidson and Westinghouse. Last week, the FTC announced a third settlement, this one involving Weber.

