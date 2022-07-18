UPCOMING CLE EVENTS
How To: Protect Employee/HR Data and Comply with
Data Privacy Laws
Wednesday, July 20th
As workforces become increasingly mobile and remote work is more
the norm, employers face the challenge of balancing the protection
of their employees' personal data and privacy against the need
to collect and process personal data to recruit, support and
monitor their workforces. Mounting regulations attempt to curb
employers' ability to gather and utilize employee
data—from its historical use in processing employee benefits
and leave requests to employers' collection, use or retention
of employees' biometric data to ensure the security of the
organization's financial or other sensitive information
systems. Learn what employers can do now to protect employee data
and prepare for the growing wave of data privacy laws impacting the
collection and use of employee personal data.
This webinar will cover:
- Existing and prospective laws and regulations employers should be aware of when managing their workforce
- Key principles to adhere to when collecting and handling employee personal data
- Best practices for protecting employee personal data during the employment life cycle
Avoiding Price Gouging Claims Wednesday, August 3rd
Recently State Attorneys General, the House Judiciary Committee, and many others have weighed in on rising prices in an attempt to weed out price gouging and other forms of what they deem "corporate profiteering." States and federal regulators are carefully looking at pricing as consumers and constituents become more sensitive to the latest changes and price gouging enforcement is an avenue states may be able to use to appease the public. Unlike other emergencies in the past, the current state of supply chain and labor shortages, along with skyrocketing costs for businesses, make it unrealistic for companies to simply put a freeze on any price increases. With increased scrutiny by states, it is extremely important to have a complete understanding of what is permissible in each state a business operates in. Please join Kelley Drye State Attorneys General practice Co-Chair Paul Singer and Senior Associate Beth Chun for Avoiding Price Gouging Claims. This webinar will cover:
- The basics of price gouging laws and related state emergency declarations and how to comply
- The differences and varied complexities in state laws
- General best practice tips
- How AGs prioritize enforcement
IN THE NEWS AND LATEST UPDATES
Preparing for Expanded Consumer Rights Requests Under the CPRA
With the clock now running on the comment period for the California Privacy Protection Agency's (CPPA) Draft Regulations to implement the CPRA – comments are due on August 23 – one of the items on many businesses' CPRA preparation to-do lists is to address new (and the expansion of existing) consumer rights. The Draft Regulations published by the CPPA lay out how the CPPA is likely to define these obligations. This post takes a deeper look at what's in the CPPA's proposal – as well as what's missing.
Mid-Year Check-in on NAD Food, Supplement and Personal Care Product Cases
The halfway point of 2022 finds NAD digging deep on supplement substantiation and looking closely at whether product names convey misleading claims. Here are highlights from the past quarter and links to our posts from earlier this year. Enjoy!
NAD Combs Through Saturday Night Hair Claims
My law firm picture was taken on a Tuesday morning, but I've always lamented that the photographer wasn't available to take it on a weekend, which would have given me a better opportunity to showcase my Saturday night hair. In case you think that's something only I worry about, take note that questions related to the ease of creating such an enviable hair style recently made their way into an advertising dispute between Dyson and SharkNinja.
NAD Addresses Disclosure Requirements for Paid Studies
Liberty Mobile Puerto Rico advertised that it has the "best network" and the "best coverage" in Puerto Rico and disclosed that the claims were based on an "independent study" conducted by Global Wireless Solutions (or "GWS"). Although T-Mobile didn't challenge the results of the study, it argued that because Liberty had paid GWS to conduct the study, the connection between the two companies should be clearly disclosed, in accordance with the FTC's Endorsement Guides.
FTC Announced Third Right to Repair Action in Three Weeks
The FTC is focused on ensuring that consumers have options when it comes to repairing products. In 2019, they held a workshop to discuss manufacturer restrictions on repair rights. In a 2021 report, they concluded there was "scant evidence to support manufacturers' justifications for repair restrictions." After that, they issued a Policy Statement calling for more aggressive enforcement against manufacturers that impose these restrictions. Two weeks ago, we posted about settlements with Harley-Davidson and Westinghouse. Last week, the FTC announced a third settlement, this one involving Weber.
