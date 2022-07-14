The countdown has begun for comments on the highly anticipated, new proposed California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA) regulations. The California Privacy Protection Agency (CPPA) filed a Notice of Proposed Action for the first set of draft regulations governing compliance with the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), as amended by the CPRA ("CPRA Amendments"), on July 8, 2022. The public will now have 45 days to comment, followed by a public hearing (plus an additional 15-day comment period if the CPPA proposes material changes as a result of public comments).

