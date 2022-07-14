United States:
CPPA Kicks Off Rulemaking Process With First Draft Of CPRA Regulations
14 July 2022
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
The countdown has begun for comments on the highly anticipated,
new proposed California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA) regulations. The
California Privacy Protection Agency (CPPA) filed a Notice of
Proposed Action for the first set of draft regulations governing compliance with
the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), as amended by the CPRA
("CPRA Amendments"), on July 8, 2022. The public will now
have 45 days to comment, followed by a public hearing (plus an
additional 15-day comment period if the CPPA proposes material
changes as a result of public comments).
