With the passing of the Utah Consumer Privacy Act and Connecticut Data Privacy Act, data privacy laws are back in the focus of business owners across America. Five states now have comprehensive data privacy protection for consumers—California, Virginia, Colorado, Utah, and Connecticut. Each of these states' laws, including the recent amendment to the California Consumer Privacy Act, will come into effect in 2023. As we roll into mid-2022, this is the perfect time for businesses to become aware of the new data privacy requirements and begin to create internal compliance mechanisms. Over the next few weeks, we will be highlighting the various new requirements of each law, as well as providing guidance on key data privacy topics to be aware of as the new laws come into effect.

Nicole is admitted to practice law in Kentucky; Nicole is approved under Ohio Gov. Bar R. I § 19 to practice in Ohio while her application for admission is pending.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.