For those not following every detail regarding the progress of the "three corners" federal privacy bill, here's a summary of where things stand.

In brief, on June 23, the House E&C Consumer Protection Subcommittee held a mark-up during which it considered a substitute version of the bill (HR 8152), approved it by voice vote, and forwarded it to the full E&C Committee for consideration. The amended bill contains a host of changes, many of which push it in a more business-friendly direction. Senate Commerce Chair Cantwell is more critical of the bill than ever, and has told the media that she won't take it up in the Senate without substantial improvements. Meanwhile, the FTC, not to be forgotten, released another notice stating that it intends to launch its "commercial surveillance" rule in June 2022. (Yeah, this month.)

