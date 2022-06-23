United States:
Readout On House Privacy Hearing: Wide Attendance, Lots Of Issues, Full Steam Ahead (Podcast)
23 June 2022
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
On June 14, the House E&C Subcommittee on Consumer
Protection and Commerce held a hearing to consider issues and
concerns raised by the “three corners” privacy
“discussion draft” released to the public June 3. As we
blogged last week, the American Data Privacy and Protection Act
(ADPPA) is an historic bipartisan compromise among three key
committee leaders in the House and Senate (Sen. Wicker and Reps.
Pallone and McMorris Rodgers). So far, it lacks the backing of the
fourth, Senator Cantwell.
www.adlawaccess.com/2022/06/article…ll-steam-ahead/
Kelley
Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · Readout on House Privacy Hearing: Wide Attendance,
Lots of Issues, Full Steam Ahead
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Privacy from United States
Friday I'm Reading CPRA (Again)
Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz
For the second week in a row, the CPPA has dropped a bombshell on a Friday afternoon. Last week, the CPPA released a 66 page first draft of its Proposed Regs to CPRA (you can read our initial analysis here)...
CPRA Countdown: The New Concept Of "Sharing"
Hogan Lovells
The California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA) introduces a new concept, "sharing," that provides California residents with the right to opt-out of certain disclosures of personal information...
FTC To "Crack Down" On Ed Tech's Use Of Children's Data
Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA)
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) unanimously approved a Policy Statement that focuses on the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act's (COPPA's) application to education technologies...