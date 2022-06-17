Kelley Drye State Attorneys General practice Co-Chair Paul Singer, Senior Associate Beth Chun and Abby Stempson, Director of the Center for Consumer Protection, National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG) presented State Attorneys General 101. This webinar covered the basics of State AG consumer protection powers, what to expect if you find yourself a target of attorneys general investigation, how to look to state attorneys general to stop improper actions of competitors, and more.

Click here to view the webinar recording and click here for the presentation slides.

Join us for State Attorneys General 102 on June 30. Register here.

Find our State Attorneys General resources and more here.

