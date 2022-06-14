ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · New Bipartisan Federal Privacy Bill – Breakthrough, Too Late, or Both?

Updates on advertising law, privacy law, and consumer protection trends, issues, and developments from Kelley Drye's Advertising and Marketing practice.

New Bipartisan Federal Privacy Bill – Breakthrough, Too Late, or Both?

On Friday June 3, a bipartisan group of leaders from key House and Senate committees released a new “discussion draft” bill to establish nationwide standards for consumer privacy. The proposal (the American Data Privacy and Protection Act) builds on prior bills put forth by both Democrats and Republicans, as well as principles and provisions contained in the GDPR and State privacy laws. Of significance, the bill reflects bipartisan compromise on two thorny issues that have divided the parties for years – whether to preempt state privacy laws and/or include a private right of action. While the bill has been hailed as a “breakthrough,” the prospects for passage are uncertain, particularly in this busy election year.

www.adlawaccess.com/2022/06/article…o-late-or-both/

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.