On June 3, 2022, bipartisan leaders of the House and Senate committees with jurisdiction over data privacy released a discussion draft of a comprehensive national data privacy and security framework—dubbed the American Data Privacy and Protection Act. This is the first comprehensive privacy proposal to gain bipartisan, bicameral support. The House Subcommittee on Consumer Protection and Commerce could hold a hearing on the bill as soon as June 14, followed by a subcommittee markup and a full committee markup, with the goal of having these items completed by August 2022.

