Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · FTC Proposes Changes to Endorsement Guides w/ Expanded Liability and Disclosure Requirements

In addition to announcing a new COPPA policy statement and related “crackdown” on children's privacy issues (discussed here) in its most recent open meeting, the FTC also proposed changes to the FTC's Endorsement Guides. The changes would build on and expand previous guidance, including by expressly extending liability to endorsers, intermediaries, and platforms (in addition to advertisers), providing more guidance on how to incentivize and compile consumer reviews, and offering new examples that reflect a less flexible approach to disclosures for consumer endorsements.

