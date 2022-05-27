self

The replay for our May 19, 2022 Teen Privacy Law Update webinar is available here. A video version is available here www.youtube.com/watch?v=rUjuoyI_nok

Protecting the privacy and safety of kids and teens online is receiving enormous attention lately from Congress, the States, the FTC, and even the White House. Further, just last month, BBB National Programs unveiled a Teenage Privacy Program Roadmap offering a comprehensive framework for companies to use in identifying and avoiding online harms impacting teens.

Amidst these developments, Kelley Drye held a webinar to discuss the unique challenges associated with teen privacy. Dona J. Fraser, Senior Vice President Privacy Initiatives, BBB National Programs, and Claire Quinn, Chief Privacy Officer, PRIVO, along with Kelley Drye's Jessica Rich and Laura Riposo VanDruff provided an update on key concerns and developments related to teen privacy, as well as practical tips for companies seeking to address these issues.

