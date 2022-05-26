ARTICLE

Organizations are facing increasing pressure to have privacy functions that can respond quickly to urgent issues. Whether from senior leadership, regulators, consumers, shareholders, or other stakeholders, the pressure can be intense. What steps can a company take to have a program that is effective and right-sized to its operations? How can it best prepare for the increasing external, unknown, and uncontrollable risks? Drawing from change and risk management research, panelists will share some lessons learned and strategies to help you make the most of your privacy compliance program.

Presented by:

Liisa Thomas, Partner, Sheppard Mullin

Sarah Leathwood, Data Privacy Leader, Danaher

