In this episode, Natasha Kohne and Michelle Reed, who head Akin Gump's cybersecurity, privacy and data protection practice, and counsel Lauren York discuss the firm's new CCPA Litigation Annual Report – 2021 Trends and Developments, which reviews the findings from their analysis of the second year of litigation and class actions under the California Consumer Privacy Act.
Among the topics covered:
- 2021 CCPA litigation overview.
- Major increase in data breach cases.
- Surprising findings.
- Litigation deterrence strategies.
