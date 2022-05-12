self

In this episode, Natasha Kohne and Michelle Reed, who head Akin Gump's cybersecurity, privacy and data protection practice, and counsel Lauren York discuss the firm's new CCPA Litigation Annual Report – 2021 Trends and Developments, which reviews the findings from their analysis of the second year of litigation and class actions under the California Consumer Privacy Act.

Among the topics covered:

2021 CCPA litigation overview.

Major increase in data breach cases.

Surprising findings.

Litigation deterrence strategies.

To learn more, search for "CCPA" via the menu at top of page.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.