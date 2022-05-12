On Tuesday, Connecticut became the fifth state to pass comprehensive privacy legislation when Governor Ned Lamont signed "An Act Concerning Personal Data Privacy and Online Monitoring" into law. Connecticut joins California, Virginia, Colorado, and Utah in enacting new privacy laws that take effect in 2023. Out of fifty states in the U.S., ten percent have now passed a comprehensive privacy law.

Effective July 1, 2023, the Connecticut law adopts a general framework of definitions, consumer rights, and compliance obligations based on concepts of data controller and data processor from the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), and the right to opt out of the "sale" of personal data as first articulated in the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). Overall, the Connecticut law mirrors Colorado's privacy law but then borrows select concepts from the California, Virginia, and Utah laws. The result is a hybrid of the pre-existing state laws, but not a law that introduces significant contradictions or unique compliance challenges.

The following are highlights of the Connecticut law:

The Connecticut law includes a laundry list of terms that must be added to contracts between controllers and processors. These terms, which overlap with contract requirements in the other state privacy laws, include instructions on processing data, duty of confidentiality, deletion at the end of provision of services, requiring a processor to provide evidence of compliance to a controller, the opportunity to object to sub-processors, and controller audit rights. Enforcement and Regulation. The Connecticut law does not include a private right of action or rulemaking process. There is a 60 day right to cure violations until Jan. 1, 2025. The law is the first to omit an express penalty per violation. Instead, a violation constitutes an unfair trade practice for purposes of Connecticut's Consumer Protection Law, Section 42-110b. The Consumer Protection Law, in turn, grants the Connecticut Attorney General the right to seek injunctive relief and $5,000 statutory penalties only for willful misconduct.

The following chart summarizes and compares requirements of the five U.S. state privacy laws (mobile users click here):

California Privacy Rights Act (CPRA) Colorado Privacy Act (CPA) Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act (VCDPA) Utah Consumer Privacy Act (UCPA) Connecticut Act Concerning Personal Data Privacy (CPDP) Effective Date January 1, 2023 July 1, 2023 January 1, 2023 December 31, 2023 July 1, 2023 Thresholds to Applicability Conducts business in CA, Determines the purposes and means of processing personal info. of CA residents, and Meets one of the following thresholds: >$25 million in annual revenue in the preceding year, Buys/sells personal info. of > 100K consumers or households, or Earns > 50% of annual revenue from selling or sharing personal info. Conducts business in CO or targets products or services to CO residents, and Meets either of these thresholds: Processes personal data of > 100K consumers in a year; or Earns revenue or receives a discount from selling personal data and processes personal data of >25K consumers. Conducts business in VA or targets products or services to VA residents; and Meets either of these thresholds: Processes personal data of > 100K consumers; or Processes personal data of >25K consumers and derives >50% of gross revenue from the sale of personal data. Conduct business in Utah or target products or services to Utah residents, Have more than $25 million in annual revenue, and Either: During a calendar year processes personal data of >100K consumers, or Process personal data of > 25K consumers and derive > 50% of revenue from the sale of personal data. Produce products or services that are targeted to CT residents, and In the preceding year: Process personal data of >100K consumers (excluding payment transaction data), or Process personal data of > 25K consumers and derive > 25% of revenue from the sale of personal data. Sales Right to opt-out of the sale of personal information. Opt-in consent required to "sell" personal information of minors under age 16. Right to opt-out of the sale of personal data. Right to opt-out of the sale of personal data. The definition of a "sale" requires monetary consideration. Right to opt-out of the sale of personal data. The definition of a "sale" requires monetary consideration. Right to opt-out of the sale of personal data. Opt-in consent required to "sell" personal data of minors 13 to 16. Targeted Advertising Right to opt-out of the "sharing" of personal information for purposes of cross-context behavioral advertising. Opt-in consent required to "share" personal information of minors under age 16. Right to opt-out of targeted advertising Right to opt-out of targeted advertising Right to opt-out of targeted advertising Right to opt-out of targeted advertising Opt-in consent required for processing personal data of minors 13 to 16 for targeted advertising. Global Privacy Control Yes (optional subject to regulatory process) Yes, required by July 1, 2024. No No Yes, required by Jan. 1, 2025. Sensitive Data Right to limit the use and disclosure of sensitive personal information. Consent to process sensitive data. Consent to process sensitive data. Provide notice and an opportunity to opt out of processing of sensitive data. Consent to process sensitive data. Profiling Pending regulations Right to opt-out of profiling in furtherance of decisions that produce legal or similarly significant effects concerning a consumer. Right to opt-out of profiling in furtherance of decisions that produce legal or similarly significant effects concerning the consumer. N/A Right to opt-out of profiling in furtherance of solely automated decisions that produce legal or similarly significant effects concerning the consumer. Minor & Children's Data Opt-in consent required to "sell" or "share" personal information of minors under age 16. COPPA exception; obtain parental consent to process personal data concerning a known child. Process sensitive data of a known child in accordance with COPPA. Process personal data of a known child in accordance with COPPA. Process sensitive data of a known child in accordance with COPPA. Consent to sell personal data of minors 13 to 16 or process their personal data for targeted advertising. Consumer Rights Access, Deletion, Correction, Portability Access, Portability, Deletion, Correction Access, Portability, Deletion, Correction Access, Portability, and Deletion Access, Deletion, Correction, Portability Authorized Agents Permitted for all consumer rights requests Permitted for opt-out requests N/A N/A Permitted for opt-out requests Appeals N/A Must create process for consumers to appeal refusal to act on consumer rights Must create process for consumers to appeal refusal to act on consumer rights N/A Must create process for consumers to appeal refusal to act on consumer rights Private Right of Action Yes, for security breaches involving certain types of sensitive personal information No No No No Cure Period 30-day cure period is repealed as of Jan. 1, 2023. 60 days until provision expires on Jan. 1, 2025. 30 days 30 days 60 days until provision expires on Dec. 31, 2024. Starting Jan. 1, 2025, AG may grant the opportunity to cure. Data Protection Assessments Annual cybersecurity audit and risk assessment requirements to be determined through regulations. Required for targeted advertising, sale, sensitive data, certain profiling. Required for targeted advertising, sale, sensitive data, certain profiling. N/A Requires for targeting advertising, sale, sensitive data, certain profiling.



