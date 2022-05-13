Today, the U.S. Senate confirmed Alvaro Bedoya as a Commissioner of the Federal Trade Commission. Bedoya was originally nominated to the FTC by President Biden last fall. With Bedoya's confirmation, the Democrats are now in control of the FTC.

Following Bedoya's confirmation, FTC Chair Lina M. Khan said, "Alvaro's knowledge, experience, and energy will be a great asset to the FTC as we pursue our critical work. I'm excited to begin working with him, along with our other Commissioners, once his appointment is made final by President Biden."

Bedoya is the Founding Director of the Center on Privacy and Technology at Georgetown Law, where is also a Visiting Professor of Law. Before founding the Center on Privacy and Technology, he served as Chief Counsel of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology, and the Law. After his confirmation, he said, "I'm truly thrilled to work alongside the public servants of the Federal Trade Commission."

Bedoya takes the place of Rohit Chopra, who left the FTC to become Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

